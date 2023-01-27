Appeal Filed In Krasner Impeachment Effort

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republican lawmakers are filing an appeal that seeks to overturn a lower court’s decision on whether articles of impeachment filed November 2022 against Democrat Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner met legal standards. The appeal asks PA’s highest court to review the decision on the legality of the Legislature’s impeachment of Krasner, taking issue with the court’s decision that three of the articles allege ethics violations, which would put it under the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction to discipline Krasner. Republican lawmakers assert it is in their power to remove him. A spokeswoman for Krasner says the appeal demonstrates House Republicans “care little about our democracy, the Constitution, the law or the truth.”