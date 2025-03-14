App To Benefit PA 529 Families

HARRISBURG – PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that families saving with the PA 529 College & Career Savings Program’s Guaranteed Savings Plan can now access their account anytime and anywhere with the READYSAVE 529 mobile app. With READYSAVE 529, users can securely manage their accounts, check balances and transaction history, set up one-time or recurring contributions, and access the Ugift feature to easily invite family and friends to contribute to a child’s savings. READYSAVE 529 is available to download from Apple or Google Play app stores. Families saving with the PA 529 Investment Plan have had access to the READYSAVE 529 app since 2021. To learn more about how to start saving with PA 529, visit pa529.com or call 1-800-440-4000.