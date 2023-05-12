AP Election Brief | What To Expect In Pennsylvania As A Special Election Decides Statehouse Control

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Voters in suburban Philadelphia are set to decide party control of Pennsylvania’s state House of Representatives on Tuesday with their pick to replace a Democrat who resigned. Also on the ballot in Pennsylvania are primary elections for state Supreme Court and Philadelphia mayor. The race with the biggest immediate consequence is the special election in state House District 163, where Democrat Heather Boyd faces Republican Katie Ford. If Ford wins, and if Republicans hold on to a central Pennsylvania seat as widely expected in a second special election on Tuesday, the chamber will flip to GOP control.