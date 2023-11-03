Another Try To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

HARRISBURG – As Pennsylvanians prepare to set their clocks back an hour this weekend, Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties is renewing his call to make daylight saving time permanent and eliminate the twice-yearly time changes. Eliminating the transition between standard time and daylight saving time would require action at the federal level. Martin introduced a resolution earlier this year which urges Congress to make daylight saving time permanent. Studies show that the twice-a-year time changes results in more accidents, health problems, and a loss of productivity of over $400 million annually. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, legislative bodies have considered at least 450 bills and resolutions in recent years to establish year-round daylight saving time as soon as federal law allows it.