Another Try At Moving PA’s 2024 Primary

HARRISBURG – PA House lawmakers approved another proposal to give an earlier date for the state’s 2024 presidential primary, this time moving it by one week. Senate Bill 224 would move the date from April 23 to April 16. It faces an uncertain future in the state Senate where some want the date moved up by five weeks to March 19. Meanwhile, county officials say they don’t have enough time to handle the tasks associated with moving next year’s primary election. Initially, lawmakers wanted to change the date to avoid a conflict with the Jewish holiday of Passover on April 23.