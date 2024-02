Another Round Of Snow For The Region

LANCASTER – Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski says the region is forecast to receive up to 3 inches with the possibility of higher amounts of snow beginning tonight and continuing into tomorrow morning. He says roads and sidewalks will become slick so if you must travel tonight into the first part of Saturday morning, you will need to plan for slippery travel. The snow is to be done by the afternoon with sun and clouds, but it will be breezy and chilly.