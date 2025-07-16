Another Opportunity For Severe Stormy Weather

LANCASTER – More flash flooding incidents are likely in the coming days as high humidity, daytime heat, and storm systems interact in our region. AccuWeather Meteorologist Jeff Nordeen says some areas recently hit by flooding may be impacted again. The possibility exists for several inches of rain to fall like this past Monday’s event that caused flash flooding in Mount Joy, Mountville, and Columbia. Be alert, take precautions, and if flooding occurs, get to higher ground. When driving, turn around, don’t drown.