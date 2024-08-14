Another Homicide In Harrisburg Claims Teen

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that has claimed the life of a teen. Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Monday to the 1700 block of Regina Street and found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds. The victim was provided emergency aid, but died as a result of their injuries. Police are asking the public’s help with information about the shooting to contact them at 717-558-6900. It is the second recent shooting of a teen in Harrisburg. On Sunday, August 11th, around 12:15 a.m., police responded to the area of South 19th and Derry Streets. A 13-year-old girl died after being taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. An investigation into both homicides is on-going.