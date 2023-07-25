Another Fatal Shooting In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Police in Harrisburg are investigating another fatal shooting. On Monday July 24th at about 10 p.m., officers responded to the area of South 20th and Zarker Streets for a report of shots fired. At about the same time, officers were advised that a gunshot victim had been transported to the 2400 block of Market Street and were there with first responders from an outside jurisdiction. Police made contact with an adult male gunshot victim on Market Street where he was pronounced deceased. His identity has not yet been released. An investigation is ongoing. Police are investigating another fatal shooting that happened Saturday around 1 a.m. in the area of South 16th and Chestnut Streets, where a woman identified as 21-year-old Janaya Lopez, was killed. Anyone with information on any of the recent shootings is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.