Another Democrat Runs For PA Auditor General

ALLENTOWN – A third Democrat has announced that he’s in the running for PA Auditor General. Mark Pinsley says he’s the only candidate with an MBA and held senior staff positions in multi-billion dollar companies. He currently serves as Lehigh County Controller since 2019. Two other Democrats running for the post are Berks County Rep. Mark Rozzi and Philadelphia Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta. The current state Auditor General, Republican Timothy DeFoor says he is running for a second term.