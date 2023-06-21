Another Democrat Runs For PA Attorney General

HARRISBURG (AP) – The former head of Philadelphia’s public defense lawyers has kicked off her campaign for state attorney general. 48-year-old Keir Bradford-Grey announced her candidacy for the state’s top law enforcement office. The Democrat would become the first attorney general whose legal experience was primarily as a public defender. Bradford-Grey was Montgomery County’s chief public defender before leading the Defender Association of Philadelphia for five years. Two other Democrats, Eugene DePasquale and Joe Kahn, are running. Current PA Attorney General Michele Henry does not plan to run for the office in 2024.