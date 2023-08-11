Another Deadly Crash On Interstate 81

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Five people were killed along Interstate 81 in Franklin County. State Police say the incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes near mile marker 18 in Greene Township. Authorities say a southbound RV which was towing a trailer had its front left tire blow out, causing it to cross a grassy median into the northbound lanes, and collide head-on with a tractor trailer which was towing double trailers. All five victims died at the scene. State Police released the identities of the victims. Four of them were in the RV. They were identified as Donald Molander, Kimberly Molander, Miranda Mohlander, and Dane Mohlander, all from Middletown, Dauphin County. The tractor trailer driver was identified as James Shade of Martinsburg, West Virginia. The roadway was shut down for nearly 10 hours as authorities investigated. It’s the second major crash along the interstate in a week. A charter bus crash last Sunday along I-81 in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County claimed the lives of three people.