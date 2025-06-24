Another Day Of Extreme Heat

HARRISBURG – The Extreme Heat Warning continues for our region through 8p.m. Wednesday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values over 105 are forecasted. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in air-conditioned locations. Check up on relatives and neighbors, and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun. Extreme heat can be life-threatening among at-risk populations, such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions. Athletes and outdoor workers are urged to take frequent breaks in the shade. In addition to the daytime heat, overnight low temperatures will also be very warm and oppressively muggy. If your home is too hot, go to a mall, library or cooling center. Anyone can become ill during extreme heat if their body can’t cool down properly. It’s critical to act fast as some types of heat illness can be deadly. The Lancaster County Office of Aging has extended Senior Center hours to provide Lancaster County older adults a location to cool down during the extreme hot weather. You can find the list for Lancaster County below. You can also find a link to find information on all PA County Offices of Aging by clicking on any of the weather banners below.

The following Lancaster County Senior Centers will have various extended hours from today through Wednesday, June 25:

Columbia Senior Center at Columbia United Methodist

510 Walnut Street, Columbia

Hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Phone: 717-684-4850

Elizabethtown Area Senior Center

70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 8:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Phone: 717-367-7984

Lititz Senior Center at Lititz United Methodist

201 East Market Street, Lititz

Monday & Wednesday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Phone: 717-626-2800

Millersville Senior Center at St. Paul Lutheran

222 N George Street, Millersville

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 8:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.

Phone: 717-299-3943

Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center

33 E Farnum Street, Lancaster

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Phone: 717-299-3943

Next Gen Senior Center

184 South Lime Street, Quarryville

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Phone: 717-786-4770