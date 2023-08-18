Another Confirmed Tornado In York County

STATE COLLEGE – The National Weather Service in State College confirmed an EF-1 tornado had touchdown in Black Rock, York County, during the severe storms on August 7. The tornado began around 5:02 p.m. on the south side of North Church Street and continued northeast. Several trees were damaged, including a few larger trunks being snapped off. The tree damage resulted in damages to a few properties. The tornado maintained a northeastern track to Glenville Road, producing additional tree and property damage. One outbuilding was destroyed while another suffered a roof collapse. The tornado lifted around 5:05 p.m. before crossing Glenville Road. An EF-1 tornado can have winds of 86-110 mph.