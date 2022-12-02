Another Candidate For PA Supreme Court

HARRISBURG. (AP) – A second PA appellate court judge is running for an open seat on the state Supreme Court in next November’s election. Democrat Deborah Kunselman said she’ll seek her party’s nomination for a 10-year term on the state’s highest court. The 55-year-old Kunselman was elected to a Superior Court seat in 2017. Kunselman became the first woman elected as a Beaver County judge in 2005. The seven-seat high court currently has a Democrat majority. One seat is open following the death of Max Baer, who was chief justice.