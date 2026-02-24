Another Arrest In Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County have taken a third person into custody involved in a shooting and recovered a second gun used in the incident. The individual is a 17-year-old male and has been charged as an adult. Detectives continue to investigate the Feb. 10th shooting that occurred around 3:50 p.m. at the Hawthorne Apartment Complex on Dickens Drive. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot area where numerous rounds were discharged, striking vehicles and apartment buildings. One round entered an occupied residence and passed in close proximity to a resident inside. No injuries were reported. A suspect vehicle, which had been reported stolen, was located a short time later and pursued into the area of Stone Mill Road. Two juvenile suspects were initially apprehended following a foot pursuit, and a firearm consistent with the caliber used in the shooting was recovered near the location of their apprehension. Anyone with additional information related to the incident is asked to contact Lancaster Township Police at 717-892-5873, ext. 207.