Another Arrest In Harrisburg Homicide

HARRISBURG – Police arrested a second man accused of a Dauphin County homicide. 27-year-old Erick Boone was arrested for murder, criminal conspiracy, and other charges related to the April 17th murder that took place in the area of Evergreen and Thompson Streets in Harrisburg. Upon their arrival around 11:45 p.m., officers located a deceased adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Police arrested 26-year-old Marcus Stultz last week for his involvement in the murder. Anyone who has any additional information on the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.