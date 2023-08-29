Animal Cruelty Charges Filed Against Ephrata Couple

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County couple is facing charges of animal cruelty. Police received a suspicious activity call at the Clay Elementary School in Ephrata on July 18, 2023. An investigation found that two individuals had abandoned a kitten in a bag near the dumpster on the property. It was reported that when the kitten was located, it was in extremely poor health. The cat was subsequently taken to Pets Emergency Treatment and Specialties where it had to be euthanized due to his condition. Through the investigation, it was determined that 55-year-old Michael Wilson of Ephrata had driven his 52-year-old wife Kelly to this location and abandoned the kitten. As a result of the incident, both were charged with two counts of cruelty to animals.