Animal Cruelty Charge Filed Against PSP Trooper

HARRISBURG (AP) — A PA State Police trooper has been charged with felony animal cruelty after hitting a loose horse with a patrol vehicle. Officials said Corporal Michael Perillo was suspended after the charges were filed by the internal affairs division. His bail was set at $50,000. It’s unknown whether he has an attorney. Perillo responded to a call involving a loose horse on a Chester County road in December. Authorities say he drove a vehicle into the horse multiple times and caused it to fall. Officials say Perillo then used the vehicle to pin the horse to the pavement. Another trooper had to euthanized the animal.