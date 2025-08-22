Anger Against Child Leads To Charges

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County man charged with violently throwing a 5-year-old girl onto a bed, breaking her arm, will have his case proceed to county court following a preliminary hearing. 40-year-old Edward Cummings of Fulton Township is charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. The incident occurred at his residence in the 300 block of Black Barren Road in December 2024. The victim was taken to a hospital the next day after complaining of pain in her arm and was told by doctors that her elbow was broken and required a cast. Two eyewitnesses and the victim herself told police the girl’s mother was trying to get her to go to sleep when Cummings became upset at the victim when she began playing with a cat and dog instead of going to sleep. At the time, the victim’s mother told doctors the girl had suffered the injury as a result of a fall, telling police she feared Cummings’ potentially violent response at the time. The victim’s mother has since obtained a protection from abuse order against Cummings, who remains in Lancaster County Prison.