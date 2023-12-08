An Upgrade For PA Rail Service

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman announced over $143 million to upgrade rail infrastructure along the Keystone West Corridor between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg to accommodate a second daily round-trip of the Amtrak Pennsylvanian service. Additionally, Casey and Fetterman announced a $500,000 grant to plan and develop an expansion of Amtrak’s Pennsylvanian and Keystone services along the entire Pittsburgh to Philadelphia corridor, including in smaller communities like Altoona, Johnstown, and Lancaster. PennDOT will match 20% of the project’s total cost.