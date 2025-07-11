An Update To Keystone Stars

HARRISBURG – A bipartisan bill which updates the existing Keystone STARS system to benefit child care providers and families seeking services has passed the PA House. House Bill 1600 would encourage early learning programs to place their rating (STAR1 to STAR4) on their entrance doors and websites. It also would help individual providers be recognized for years of on-the-job experience as they are evaluated for the Keystone STARS program. Keystone STARS ratings help families make informed choices about care facilities and programs in which they are enrolling their children. The program has performance standards that are built around research-based practices related to staff education, learning environment, leadership/management, and family and community partnerships. The bill now goes to the PA Senate.