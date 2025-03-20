An Exemption Of Sales Tax On Everyday Items

HARRISBURG – Several PA House Republicans are offering a legislative package focused on exempting from the state sales tax items necessary in the everyday lives of PA families. One would exempt school supplies from the sales tax. Current law exempts school supplies when purchased by a school district or nonprofit educational institution, and the legislation would expand that to include all other purchasers. Another would exempt cribs, crib mattresses, and strollers from the sales tax. Other bills would exempt baby car seats and booster seats, as well as baby bottles, nipples, and teethers. Still another measure would exempt all types of pet food from the sales tax. The lawmakers said by creating an exemption for these items, PA families will be able to better afford the necessary supplies and goods needed on a daily basis.