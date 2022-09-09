An Economic Trip For Maryland’s Governor

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is leading an economic development trip to Korea and Japan. He will take the trip from Sept. 12-24 and it will include diplomatic engagements and economic announcements. The term-limited governor noted that his administration’s first overseas trade mission in 2015 included stops in Korea and Japan. He says for eight years his administration has worked to expand partnerships with key allies. It will be the seventh and final overseas economic development mission of his two terms in office.