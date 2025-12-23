An Annual Letter From PA’s Newest U.S. Senator

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick has released his first ever performance report on his first year in office highlighting progress made on his commitments, challenges that remain, and the priorities he will pursue in the year 2026. McCormick’s “Annual Letter to Pennsylvanians” includes his personal reflection and assessment of establishing an active presence across PA and creating a culture of service for constituent casework and communications. McCormick said as his first year in the United States Senate ends, he wanted to try a new way of reporting to his constituents that reflects the accountability he embraced in the private sector. The letter is how he will report back on what he has delivered, what remains unfinished, and what he sees as the path ahead. You can read Sen. McCormick’s “Annual Letter to Pennsylvanians” by clicking on the senator’s picture below.