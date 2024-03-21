Amtrak Improvements For The Keystone Line

PHILADELPHIA – Amtrak is investing $122 million in PA to improve tracks on the line between Lancaster and Harrisburg. The work will improve ride quality and comfort, increase service reliability, and complete necessary work required to keep the tracks in a state of good repair. Amtrak is accelerating the project to replace the aging rail infrastructure and will complete the work in nearly half the original estimated timeline of two years. Amtrak will replace the existing wood ties with concrete ties which have an expected lifespan of 60 years vs. 25 years for traditional wood ties. The project began on March 15 and the work will require a series of track outages from April 8 – Nov. 21. During that period, Keystone Service trains between Lancaster and Harrisburg only will be replaced with buses from about 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. There will also be various schedule adjustments Friday through Sunday and weekday mornings and evenings. Customers should check Amtrak.com or the Amtrak mobile app for the latest schedules.