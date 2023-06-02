Amish Community Members To Join Rep. Mark Rozzi In Calls For Justice

HARRISBURG – State Rep. Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, and Lancaster survivor and advocate Caleb Kauffman will be joined by guests of Peacock’s documentary “Sins of the Amish” this Monday on the Capitol steps to call on the state Senate to bring H.B. 1 and H.B. 2 up for a vote. Both bills, which aim to reform Pennsylvania’s statute of limitations for victims of childhood sexual abuse, already passed the House earlier this session. The rally will take place 11 a.m.–noon Monday, June 5 on the front steps of the Pennsylvania Capitol. Media are invited to attend. Kauffman, who was instrumental in organizing the event, endured sexual abuse from multiple family members over the course of years. Several years after his abuse, he realized the harm it caused and scheduled this rally with Rozzi in hopes of changing state law to spare future children.