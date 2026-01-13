America 250 PA Scholarships Available

HARRISBURG – Applications are open for 25 scholarships of $10,000 each available to PA high school seniors who will be attending a PA college or university in the 2026-27 academic year. Recipients will be selected based on a demonstrated understanding of civic values as America marks 250 years of independence. The scholarships are available through the Semiquincentennial Scholarship Program. In addition, some educational institutions are offering to match America250PA scholarships with contributions up to $10,000. America250PA is PA’s official commission to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States this year. It highlights how the Commonwealth helped shape American history and creates opportunities for residents to take part in this historic milestone. You can find out more about the scholarship program by clicking on the banner below. The application deadline is January 31.