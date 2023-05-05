Amendment Allowing No Excuse Absentee Voting Clears Delaware Senate

DOVER, DE (AP) – The Delaware state Senate has voted along party lines for a proposed constitutional amendment allowing no-excuse absentee voting in the state. It was introduced earlier this year after Delaware’s Supreme Court upheld a judge’s ruling that a universal vote-by-mail bill was unconstitutional. The constitution currently states that people are allowed to vote absentee if they are unable to go to the polls on Election Day because of their public service, business or occupation. Spouses and dependents of those people also are allowed to vote absentee. Sickness or physical disability, vacation, and religion are other allowances. The proposed amendment eliminates those restrictions. The amendment now goes to the House.