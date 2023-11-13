Amendment Adopted To Review PA Information Technology For Foreign Threats

HARRISBURG – A measure has been introduced to safeguard government information and prevent any disruption in the vital roles that government plays in communities. House Bill 573 would require annual reports submitted to the governor contain an assessment of any potential weaknesses or risks that may exist within an administrative department. Recently, the House approved an amendment authored by Allegheny County Rep. Rob Mercuri strengthening protections to avoid information technology threats to state agencies. More specifically, it would require state agencies to review IT applications and services owned by foreign companies with close relationships to foreign countries. The bill is now awaiting action by the House Appropriations Committee.