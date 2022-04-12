Amber Alert For Missing Maryland Boy

MARYLAND – Maryland State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing boy. 12-year-old Maxx Geiger and his father, Christopher Geiger, were last seen April 8 in Hampstead, Carroll County, Maryland. Police say they may also be in the Westminster area. Maxx Geiger is a white male, five foot three, 120 lbs. with blonde hair and brown eyes. Christopher Geiger is a while male, six feet tall, 230 lbs. with blonde hair and green eyes. They may be in a black 2021 Jeep Wrangler with Maryland registration DV15797. Anyone who may know of their whereabouts is asked to contact Maryland State Police’s Westminster Barracks at 410-386-3000.