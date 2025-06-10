Amazon Plans To Invest $20 Billion In PA

HARRISBURG (AP) – Amazon says it will spend $20 billion on two data center complexes in PA. One is being built next to PA’s Susquehanna nuclear power plant in Berwick, where it intends to get its power. The other will be in Fairless Hills at a logistics campus, the Keystone Trade Center, on what was once a U.S. Steel mill. Gov. Josh Shapiro called it the largest private sector investment in the state’s history. The data centers are designed to meet growing demand for artificial intelligence products. Amazon has committed to big data center projects in Mississippi, Indiana, Ohio, and North Carolina as it expands to compete with other tech giants. While critics say data centers employ relatively few people and pack little long-term job-creation punch, their advocates say they require a huge number of construction jobs to build, spend enormous sums at area vendors, and generate strong tax revenues for local governments.