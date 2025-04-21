Altercation With A Gun Under Investigation

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are investigating an altercation in which a gun was displayed. On April 16 at 4:30 p.m., an altercation between a large group of juvenile females occurred at a park located at the intersection of Pennshire and Dickens Drives in the Hawthorne Gardens Community in Lancaster. During the altercation, a black male in all black clothing wearing a mask displayed a pistol, causing the juveniles to flee the area. Some of the females fled in a red sedan with a damaged front bumper. Police released photos of the male with a gun. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Lancaster Township Police at 717-291-1213 or through their Crimewatch page.