Allowing PSERS/SERS Retirees To Train First Responders

HARRISBURG – A measure to help address a shortage of qualified instructors who train emergency responders across the Keystone State has passed the PA Senate. Senate Bill 782 would allow retirees from the Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) and the State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS) to return to work on a part-time basis as certified EMS, fire or police instructors without losing their pension benefits. Current law prevents retirees who are in PSERS or SERS from returning to work for participating employers without impacting their pensions. The bill creates an exception to allow retirees to serve as part-time instructors for first responder training programs. Retirees returning under the legislation would not earn additional retirement benefits or make new contributions to the pension systems. The bill now goes to the PA House for consideration.