Allowing Compensation Of School Board Members

HARRISBURG – Montgomery County Rep. Joe Webster plans to introduce legislation that would repeal the prohibition of compensation for school board members and allow each community to decide whether members can be paid. The Democrat says school board members have one of the most challenging and important obligations in government and deserve to be paid for the work and time they put in for our schools and students. He added that other states allow school board members to be paid, and it is time PA does the same. Any salary approved by a school board would be equal to the compensation limits for an individual locally elected to serve in the municipality in which the school district is located.