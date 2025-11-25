All Pennsylvanians Deserve A Robust Transportation Network

HARRISBURG – Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman of Armstrong, Indiana, Jefferson (part) & Westmoreland (part) Counties issued a statement to highlight Senate Republicans’ support for a strong and robust transportation network across all regions of Pennsylvania. Pittman said,

“In August, Senate Republicans passed substantial funding for transportation investments, using existing, and unused taxpayer dollars, coming from the Public Transportation Trust Fund (PTTF). There is value in supporting both road projects and transit, and we took a significant step to unleash those dollars to help all 67 counties across Pennsylvania.” At that time, the commonsense solution was rejected by Democrats and Governor Shapiro. He went on to mention, state taxpayers already invest more than $1.5 billion every year for mass transit programs statewide and their frustration when their members exposed the massive $2.4 billion in unused funds sitting in the PTTF. The Senate Majority Leader concluded, “ I am glad the Governor continues to take our advice and use existing resources to support public transit.”