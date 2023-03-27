All Berks County Chocolate Factory Explosion Victims Found

WEST READING (AP) – All seven bodies have been recovered from the site of a powerful explosion that happened Friday at a Berks County chocolate factory. West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag said in a statement that none of the victims will be named until officials are certain that all families have been contacted. State and local fire investigators are continuing to examine the scene to try to determine the cause of the blast at the R.M. Palmer Company plant in West Reading. R.M. Palmer said in a statement that everyone at the company was “devastated” and it was reaching out to employees and their families through first responders and disaster recovery organizations because its communication systems were down. Gov. Josh Shapiro visited the site Saturday and vowed support from the state.