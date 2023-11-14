Alert For Pouches Tainted With Lead

WASHINGTON, DC –Health officials are warning doctors to be on the lookout for possible cases of lead poisoning in children after at least 22 toddlers in 14 states were sickened by lead linked to tainted pouches of cinnamon apple puree and applesauce. The illnesses are part of an outbreak tied to recalled pouches of fruit puree marketed to kids from the brands WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree and Weis and Schnucks cinnamon applesauce pouches. The products were sold in stores and online. Parents and caregivers should not buy or serve the products, and kids who may have eaten them should be tested for lead levels. Experts say children who are affected may show no symptoms. The CDC says there were cases reported in PA, Maryland, and 12 other states.