Alert For Online Vehicle Purchases

PENNSYLVANIA – Police departments across the Keystone State are seeing an uptick of cases in which criminals are using online channels like Facebook Marketplace to sell stolen vehicles, often with counterfeit titles or falsified paperwork. Authorities are urging buyers to be cautious when buying a vehicle online. You should verify a vehicle’s history by checking the vehicle identification number or VIN and run a full vehicle history report. Avoid cash-only transactions using traceable payment methods and meet sellers in safe, public locations. Inspect the vehicle carefully by looking for signs of tampering and never buy a car without confirming its ownership and documentation. Police add if something doesn’t seem right, trust your instincts. Stay alert, stay safe, and don’t let a quick deal turn into a costly mistake.