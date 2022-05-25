Alarm Permit Renewal From Irving, TX? Yes! It Is Legitimate! MTPD Uses An Outside Vendor From Texas!

LANCASTER – Yearly permit renewals are currently being sent out. Businesses and residences within Manheim Township which have alarm systems, must register their systems with the police department, per MT Ordinance 160, adopted July 8th, 2019. Every June, annual commercial and 3-year residential permits are due for renewal. The Manheim Township Police Department has outsourced all alarm system responsibilities to an outside vendor named PM AM Corporation out of Irving, TX. Due to the out-of-area address, residents and business owners who receive letters and invoices from PM AM may be suspicious that these are not legitimate. They are legitimate! Please be sure to properly respond to the invoices to ensure your permit remains valid. As with any other suspicious letter, persons questioning their validity are encouraged to call the police department if they are unsure. They can be reached at 717-569-6401.