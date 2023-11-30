Akron Man Sentenced To 8-20 Years In Prison For Causing Fatal September 2022 Crash While Intoxicated

LANCASTER – An Akron man was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to causing a September 2022 crash while driving intoxicated on Oregon Pike that killed 65-year-old Jeffrey Myers. Derek Sensenig, 31, of the 100 block of Fulton St., was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison by Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth. Sensenig pleaded guilty August 29, 2023, to homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, three counts of DUI and leaving his traffic lane. Sensenig had a blood alcohol content of 0.187%, over two times the legal limit, and was under the influence of clonazepam while driving northbound in the 3900 block of Oregon Pike in a Lincoln SUV that crossed into the opposing lane, striking Myers’ Toyota Camry head-on.

CV 11-30-23