Akron Man Charged With Felony Arson

AKRON BOROUGH, PA – An Akron man was arrested and charged with felony Arson, Burglary and misdemeanor Reckless Endangering Another Person after setting a fire in an apartment he rents out. On March 23, shortly before 2:15 AM, West Earl Township Police were dispatched for a civil issue at 312 S 10th Street in Akron. The landlord, identified as Ronald Frisbie III, age 28, was unhappy with his tenants after a washer and dryer machine was allegedly broken by the tenants. Officers responded and handled the situation, clearing from the incident at 2:40 AM. Officers were then dispatched back to the same address at 2:44 AM for a report of Arson. Officers responded back to the location to discover that Frisbie III had entered the apartment of the tenants by using a code to a keypad door lock and lit a cardboard box on fire. The apartment filled with smoke and the fire was extinguished by a witness. The Akron Fire Department responded to make sure the fire was completely extinguished and to help air out the apartment.