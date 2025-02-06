Aircraft Makes Landing In Lancaster County Field

LANCASTER COUNTY – An airplane that was experiencing engine trouble yesterday made an emergency landing in a Lancaster County field. The Lancaster County Airport Authority received a distress call and the control tower had lost contact with the aircraft. State Police and emergency crews responded to the area of Susquehannock Drive and River Road in Drumore Township to investigate. Authorities found a single-prop aircraft that had conducted an emergency landing in a field near the 1400 block of Susquehannock Drive. After speaking with the pilot, crews determined that fire/rescue services were not needed and all units cleared the scene.