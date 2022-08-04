Air Quality Action Day For The Region

HARRISBURG – Today is a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ozone according to the PA Department of Environmental Protection. It includes the counties of Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties. Mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 90s will likely contribute to concentrations of ozone in the region. Code Orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people, such as young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.