AI Identity Protection Bill Forthcoming

HARRISBURG – In December 2025, Meta was granted a patent for an AI model that would “simulate” a user’s social media presence after they are deceased. Developing a model like this creates enormous concerns around the legacy and privacy of social media users. Philadelphia County Rep. Ben Waxman is proposing legislation which would require clear, informed, and revocable consent before a social media platform may use a user’s data to generate AI-driven content or interactions on that user’s behalf after death or prolonged account inactivity. Waxman says social media platforms should not be allowed to freely use our data for AI or other programs after that person has passed away. Using the name or online profile or a deceased person is a horrible invasion of a person’s legacy and privacy. A co-sponsorship memo is being circulated seeking support.