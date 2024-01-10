AI Coming To PA Government

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro and OpenAI, one of the nation’s leading artificial intelligence research and deployment companies, announced that the state’s Office of Open Administration will lead a first-of-its-kind pilot program to help understand where and how generative AI tools can be safely and securely leveraged in daily operations. The pilot is PA’s first-ever use of generative AI tools for state government employees, and its findings will help guide the wider integration into state government operations to enhance productivity and empower the workforce. The pilot also represents OpenAI’s first-ever agreement with a state entity. While the pilot will help Commonwealth employees improve customer experience and outcomes for Pennsylvanians, no Pennsylvanian will interact directly with ChatGPT in any way when they interact with the state. The pilot will begin this month and is initially limited to OA employees who will use the tool for tasks such as creating and editing copy, making outdated policy language more accessible, drafting job descriptions, and more.