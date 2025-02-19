Ahead Of Schedule For Launch Of Crane Clean Energy Center

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Constellation Energy says it’s ahead of schedule on several key workstreams to restart Three Mile Island Unit 1 and launch the Crane Clean Energy Center. An independent study determined that the restart will create 3,400 direct and indirect jobs, add $16 billion to PA’s GDP, and generate over $3 billion in state and federal taxes. Constellation President and CEO, Joe Dominguez says major maintenance and upgrades are proceeding ahead of plan and tremendous progress is being made on hiring and training the next generation of skilled workers to operate the plant at world class levels of safety and performance. Work continues on-schedule on thousands of inspections and equipment upgrades underway to ensure a safe and efficient restart. Constellation has filed an interconnection request with PJM to allow Crane to add its 835 megawatts of emissions-free power to the grid. Constellation is also on-track to file all the required licensing and regulatory documents with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which has ultimate authority to approve the restart.