AG’s Urge Passage Of Smucker Legislation

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Dave Sunday is leading a group of 36 Attorneys General in urging Congress to pass H.R. 1633 into law. The Workforce Reentry Act, sponsored by area Congressman Lloyd Smucker, will equip persons released from prison with resources and skills to successfully reintegrate into society. The measure would boost public safety by reducing recidivism rates, while cutting taxpayer burdens related to incarceration costs, and empowering paroled individuals to lead fulfilling lives. H.R. 1633 would make permanent grant funding opportunities for resources and programming, while ensuring efficient use of those funds by attaching new requirements to the grants. Research shows the impetus for recidivism is lack of opportunities and skills for those leaving prison, including employment opportunities. Currently, funding for programs that bolster those skills and opportunities is in flux and often times not available at all. The Workforce Reentry Act would make permanent grant funding streams to stabilize resources related to successful reentry. Communities that have embraced reentry programs have seen significant decreases in recidivism rates.