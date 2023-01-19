Agriculture Home Delivery Bill Passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved a bill that will enable farmers who have a farm vehicle registration plate to deliver agricultural products to residents’ homes or businesses. Senate Bill 95 streamlines the home delivery of agricultural products. Current law limits farmers from transporting products from their farm to a home residence. Although the current vehicle code allows for home deliveries via a commercial vehicle registration, it prevents the commercial vehicle from being registered as a farm vehicle. As a result, a farmer needs to purchase, register, and maintain a separate commercial vehicle for at-home delivery, while also maintaining a farm vehicle to deliver agricultural commodities to places of business. The PA Farm Bureau supports the measure. The bill now heads to the PA House for consideration.