Agreement Reached In Chapter 11 Reorganization

HARRISBURG –The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg and the Tort Claimants Committee announced that an agreement has been reached to settle the Diocese’s Chapter 11 reorganization case. This process has been ongoing since February 2020 and the news is positive for all parties involved. Bishop Harold Gainer said these steps taken “continue our commitment and responsibility to support survivors of clergy abuse, and to make restitution for the suffering they have endured. While I have acknowledged many times that no amount of money could ever compensate for the abuse these survivors have experienced, it is my prayer that this settlement will be the next step toward healing.” The agreement between the Diocese and the Committee will be incorporated into a plan of reorganization and that plan will be voted upon and submitted to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for approval. Of greatest importance, the plan will seek to establish the most comprehensive and in-depth child protection protocols of any Diocese in the United States. In addition, the Harrisburg Diocese and related entities will establish a Survivor Compensation Trust and provide funding to the trust in an amount equal to $7.5 million to provide financial restitution for survivors of clergy sexual abuse. The Trust may also be funded through additional settlements with the Diocese’s current and legacy insurance carriers.